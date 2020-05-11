Mobile subscribers up in Nigeria

Created: Monday, 11 May 2020 06:59

Mobile subscribers in Nigeria moved up to 187.15mn in February 2020, an eight per cent growth from the 173.28mn users in February 2019, according to the monthly report from the Nigerian Communications Commission

The figure also represents additional new 1.4mn new subscribers in a month from the 185.74mn mobile subscribers GSM users in January 2020.

MTN Nigeria, with 38.73 per cent market share, remains the market leader with 72.47mn subscribers, an additional 1.78mn from January 2020.

Airtel, subsidiary of Bharti Airtel with 26.98 per cent market share, still occupies the third position but gained 490,389 subscribers, making total 50.49mn users. Globacom, owned by Michael Adenuga, Nigera’s billionaire, occupies second position with 27.68 per cent market share and 51.8mn subscribers.

9mobile, owned by Nigerian-owned Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services, continued its subscribers losing streak as it lost 913,733 subscribers leaving with 12.24mn mobile phone users.