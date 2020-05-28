MTC selects CSG to lead business transformation

Created: Thursday, 28 May 2020 06:15

Mobile Telecommunications Ltd (MTC), Namibia’s leading mobile operator, has selected CSG to lead their business transformation efforts

As a transformation business partner for MTC, CSG will deliver an agile, future-proof technology stack that delivers personalised customer experiences across multiple devices and channels.

CSG will support MTC’s customer management, billing, product catalogue, order management, inventory, resource management, enterprise service bus (ESB), activation, roaming and document management.

John Ekongo, MTC Corporate affairs manager, said, “While priding ourselves as the best digital enabler that meets customer needs, it remains our vision to keep improving the lives of our customers through innovative digital solutions and we trust CSG will assist us in doing just that.”

CSG will provide a comprehensive solution that includes real-time charge, convergent billing, product catalogue, customer and revenue management to further MTC’s transformation efforts.

This solution will enable MTC to launch and monetise new services more quickly, deliver enhanced customer experiences and reduce time to market for new offers. The solution will also help MTC respond to inquiries, take orders, change effects, handle tickets for trouble, manage payments and perform collections.

James Kirby, head of CSG’s Europe, Middle East and Africa business, said, “MTC’s leadership and innovation is helping drive the next generation of mobile experiences in Namibia. This is a vital transformation period for mobile operators aiming to stay competitive in convergent and disruptive markets.”