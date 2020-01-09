MTN Cameroon receives GSMA Mobile Money certification

Created: Thursday, 09 January 2020 09:10

MTN Cameroon, a telecom company in Cameroon, has received the GSMA Mobile Money certification following a rigorous assessment that ran from 2-6 December 2019, with the aim of evaluating the conformity of its Mobile Money (MoMo) services to best practices in the sector

MTN Cameroon claims that it is the first operator in the CEMAC zone to receive the GSMA Mobile Money certification. Of more than 272 operators across the world, only 12 have so far received the GSMA Mobile Money Certification. MTN Cameroon is also the fourth operator within the MTN Group to be certified following Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda, and Ghana.

Alain Claude Nono, general manager Mobile Financial Services at MTN Cameroon, said, “Mobile Money users in Cameroon can rest assured in the capacity of MTN to secure their transactions, educate them on the use of the products and services that it puts at their disposal and communicate transparently on the tariffs for various services to ensure optimal quality of service.”

Hendrik Kasteel, CEO of MTN Cameroon, commented, “This great achievement is the fruit of significant technological and financial investments by MTN Cameroon to facilitate the development of an inclusive digital economy in Cameroon. It is also recognition of the work done by the employees of MTN who stop at nothing to continually offer Cameroonians with innovative digital solutions.”

Launched on 31 August 2010, MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) is a financial network of more than 70,000 points of sales across the country’s 10 regions.

With MTN MoMo, Cameroonians can pay their land tax with their phone or receive through their handset, family allowances paid by the National Social Insurance Fund (NSIF). In addition, thousands of students are already paying their school and university fees remotely with MTN MoMo.

“With the GSMA Mobile Money Certification, MTN Cameroon is more excited about the prospects of the future, and committed to continually render payment via Mobile Money even simpler, more affordable and tailored to the needs of users to whom we give more power, more freedom, simplicity and security,” Kasteel added.