MTN customers raise money to fight against COVID-19

Created: Friday, 08 May 2020 07:32

MTN Uganda has handed over US$5763.36 to the Uganda Red Cross Society, which their customers have contributed to the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic

The contributions were made through a MoMoPay merchant code that MTN Uganda launched in April as one of the telecom company’s interventions in the fight against the deadly virus. Through the merchant code *165*3*191919# MTN customers are in position to make donations of any amount toward the efforts to combat covid19.

Robert Kwesiga, the general secretary Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS), said at the launch of the Merchant code that the donations would be used to procure and provide essential food assistance to the most vulnerable households whose livelihoods, from their informal jobs, have been adversely affected by the partial lockdown instituted in response to COVID19 pandemic in Uganda. This is to complement government efforts.

Speaking after receiving the money from MTN Uganda on behalf of Red Cross, Dr Josephine Okwera, the director health and social services at URCS, was elated that Ugandans had responded positively to the call, but said the struggle is still on and needs more generous Ugandans to come on board.

“We would really like to thank the community for responding to our call. This money will go a long way in making the lives of some people easier during this hard time. But as you are all aware, the lockdown has been extended so we call upon more Ugandans to come on board so we can rescue those that are worst hit due to the lockdown,” Okwera said.

Arinaitwe further noted that the merchant code *165*3*191919# will remain open to the public who wish to donate towards the fight against the COVID19 pandemic. The money collected from the merchant code henceforth will be channelled to the National COVID19 Task Force to support their efforts in alleviating the devastating effects of the pandemic.

The telecom company also handed over three brand new pickup trucks to the COVID 19 task force as a response to the President’s call for cars. MTN Uganda also provisioned a Toll-Free number 919 for the public to call Ministry of Health teams and get assistance related to covid19. This is in addition to the existing 0800203033 and 0800100066 toll free lines that the public is calling to get help.