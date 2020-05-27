MTN Nigeria announces US$260mn commercial papers issuance

Created: Wednesday, 27 May 2020 12:02

MTN Nigeria, the Nigerian subsidiary of South Africa-based MTN Group, has announced its plan to raise up to US$260mn in commercial paper (CP) that will be deployed towards working capital and general corporate purposes

According to the company, a short-term money instrument, issued by large corporations to obtain funds to meet short-term debt obligations is listed under its series one and two programme. This has been approved by the Nigeria’s Financial Markets Dealers Quotations (FMDQ) Securities Exchange.

MTN said further details on the issuance and subsequent details will be provided as the transaction occurs.