MTN Nigeria launches e-SIM services

Created: Monday, 27 July 2020 06:01

MTN Nigeria, the South Africa’s subsidiary of MTN International and Nigeria’s mobile operator, has launched a trial of e-SIM services on its network to drive digital transformation, foster inclusion and improve customer experience

The trial will last for one year. MTN said the e-SIM, which are built into smartphones, devices and wearable’s, supports multiple profiles and allows customers to connect to multiple numbers.

MTN said e-Sims are particularly useful for people who want to easily and effectively manage their personal and business lines, or who want a separate data profile.

“The new technology will also be extremely convenient for frequent travellers and tourists making it easier for them to opt-out and keep a local subscription when visiting Nigeria,” according to MTN.

Mazen Mroue, a chief operating officer for MTN, said, “We are in a fast-paced digital age with new technological advancements driving the constantly changing landscape. Against this backdrop, customers depend on is to provide high quality, reliable and easy to use connectivity solutions.

“With the introduction of the e-SIM, we will offer customers a seamless and disincentive digital experience with new levels of flexibility, simplified and convenience.

“This is a further demonstration of our firm commitment to delivering the benefits of a bold new digital world go our customers; and we will continue seeking new ways to provide solutions that address old and new challenges, making life a little easier and brighter.”