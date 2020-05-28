MTN remains ‘Most Admired African Brand’

Created: Thursday, 28 May 2020 05:15

MTN has announced that it remains the ‘Most Admired African Brand’ based on spontaneous consumer responses in Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands 2020 survey

MTN has also said it is the only African brand in the ‘Most Admired Brands in Africa’ rankings.

In a survey conducted in 27 countries, representing around 80 per cent of Africa’s population and GDP, the group is now also considered one of the most admired media brands on the continent.

MTN Mobile Money, through which MTN provides financial services to more than 35mn Africans, remains one of the most admired financial brands in Africa. The group also maintained its leading position in the category of telecoms provider.

Group President and CEO Rob Shuter said, “We are thrilled to receive these accolades as the continent celebrates Africa Day.

“They endorse the work that we are doing to build a digital operator, moving our customers from a voice-centric world into the world of mobile data, digital services and financial services by using the power of the Internet.

“Achieving the best brand in our markets is a critical part of our BRIGHT strategy. I would like to thank all our customers and communities for the trust that they have shown in us. It encourages us to work harder every day to deliver on our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.”