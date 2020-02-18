MTN selects TEOCO to standardise network planning tools across 18 countries

TEOCO, a provider of analytics, assurance and optimisation solutions to more than 300 communication service providers (CSPs) and OEMs worldwide, has been selected by MTN Group, a mobile operator in Africa, to standardise its radio and microwave network planning tools

MTN Group will deploy TEOCO’s ASSET Radio and ASSET Backhaul across subsidiary networks that span 18 different countries. This includes the ability to standardise the reporting of its population coverage across Africa, to determine the number of subscribers that can access MTN’s services.

The use of ASSET Radio and ASSET Backhaul will enable a much better view of the reality in each country, which will in turn help focus CAPEX investments where they are most needed. It will allow MTN to see the impact of its dual-data strategy to drive data adoption across urban and rural areas in all its markets.

Navindran Naidoo, executive: Network Design and Planning, MTN Group, said, “Having a standard planning tool across MTN Group allows us to be consistent in our approach to network planning and optimisation.

“The data we collect on our subscribers needs to be highly accurate if it is to improve our business operations. Having worked with TEOCO for more than 20 years we are certain they will help us achieve our subscriber goals.”

“Atul Jain, founder and CEO of TEOCO, commented, “Having the correct tools in place to monitor and analyse operators’ networks and subscriber base is paramount. Without it, you are blind to issues that are affecting the network, and blind to the outcomes of customer behaviour. By consistently analysing data, through standardised tools like ASSET, MTN Group can make important network decisions and track the impact across entire continents. This provides significant economies of scale and delivers a differentiated customer and mobile network experience.”