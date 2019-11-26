Museveni commissions Uganda's first mobile phone manufacturing plant

Created: Tuesday, 26 November 2019 05:20

The President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni has launched the country’s first electronics manufacturing and assembling plant in Namanve, Uganda’s flagship industrial park

The plant by the Chinese electronics firm ENGO Holdings Limited will produce SIMI-branded handsets.

As reported in The East African, the factory is expected to run three production lines at full capacity, each line with daily production of 2,000 feature phones, 1,500 smartphones, 800 laptops, 2,000 chargers, 4,000 USB cables and 4,000 sets of earphones.

The plant is expected to directly employ more than 400 staff, according to the source.

Speaking at the occasion, Museveni said, “Uganda is moving very well, the economy has grown to US$35bn using the normal method of calculating GDP.”

Evelyn Anite, state minister for investment and privatisation, commented that the Ugandan government is planning for a reduction in the importation of phones. Anite further urged the Ugandans to buy the products made in Uganda for the growth, development and betterment of the nation.

Coinciding Uganda, Rwanda launched Mara Phones manufacturing plant to make smartphones in the country in October 2019. Rwandan President Paul Kagame said that the introduction of Mara Phones is set to put smartphone ownership within reach of more Rwandans.