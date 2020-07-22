NCC announces steps towards deployment of 5G in Nigeria

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has announced the steps it needed to take towards the deployment of 5G in Nigeria

In November 2019, following global trends in telecommunications development of 5G, the Commission embarked on a Proof of Concept (trial) at six locations using different equipment vendors for a period of three months with relevant stakeholders including members of the security agencies.

NCC said, “The trial was conducted to enable the Commission assess the performance of the technology in comparison with existing technologies, evaluate compliance to health and safety guidelines and also use the lessons learnt to guide Policy towards commercial deployment.

“The trial which was conducted on the 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands was successfully completed with performance showing improvement of 5G over the previous technologies with the radiation levels well below the specified human safety guidelines. The equipment used in the trials have long been decommissioned in all the locations.”

The NCC pointed out that a Consultative Document is currently being developed and will be shared with these stakeholders and the general public, following which a Stakeholder Consultative Forum will be held. The views of all stakeholders will be considered in the final Policy. Accordingly, the details of the proposed public consultation will be widely published in due course.

However, the NCC did not state the deployment timeline but said that the details of the proposed public consultation will be released in due course.

However, it said that it considered the deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) technology to be beneficial for Nigeria’s socio-economic development as the technology is advancing existing mobile technologies (2G – 4G) with enhanced capabilities that provide new and enhanced mobile communications services.

NCC said, “The deployment of 5G technologies will thus promote the National Digital Economy for a Digital Nigeria that will improve Nigerians’ way of living and working. 5G is commercially deployed and in use in some countries.”