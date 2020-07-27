NCC successfully resolves 98 per cent of consumers’ complaints

Created: Monday, 27 July 2020 05:31

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigeria’s telecoms regulatory body, said it had successfully resolved 98 per cent of the total service related complaints that were received from telecom consumers in the past 15 months spanning January 2019 to April 2020

The commission said within that period, 26,169 complaints were received and managed by the commission, with 25,575 ‘expeditiously resolved’.

The commission said its actions are in line with its mandate ‘to protect and defend the rights of the consumer and to give concrete expression to its faith in the consumer as the lifeblood of the telecom sector and therefore deserving of priority attention’.