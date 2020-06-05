Nigeria continues to increase its mobile subscribers

Created: Friday, 05 June 2020 06:32

Nigeria increased its total number of mobile subscribers to 188mn in March 2020 by adding 1.84mn more subscribers

This is according to Nigeria’s Communication Commission’s monthly figures, the nation’s communications watchdog.

The report said Africa’s largest network MTN earned the most subscribers with 73mn subscribers and 38.93 per cent market share.

Mobile operator Globacom added 51.8mn news customers about 27.44 per cent, while Airtel added 51.2mn with 27.14 percent of the market share.

Meanwhile, 9mobile was the only operator that lost 181,973 subscribers with a reduced number of 7.7mn and 6.41 per cent of market share.