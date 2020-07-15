Nigeria’s Glo slashes international call costs by up to 55 per cent

To help its subscribers stay in touch with their loved ones abroad at a much more affordable cost, Nigeria’s national telecommunications operator Globacom has cut tariffs for international calls by as much as 55 per cent

Globacom said calls made to major destinations like the UK, France, Italy, Ireland, South Africa, Spain and Saudi Arabia are covered by the reduced tariffs, which come without any subscription fee.

Other countries affected by the reduction include Cameroon, Niger, Benin, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire. The company stated that specific tariffs vary for each country but are the most competitive on the market.

For example, calls to the UK that used to cost between N30 and N130 per minute now cost between N24 and N100 per minute depending on the network on which the call is being terminated. Calls to Spain and Italy were also reduced from N90 and N130 to N75 and N60 per minute, respectively.

In addition, calls to South Africa will now be N85 per minute instead of N150, while calls to Saudi Arabia will now be charged down from the former N60 per minute at N55. For France and Ireland the tariff was slashed from N65 and N60, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Cameroon, Togo and Niger N150 to N50 and N40, respectively, instead of the old N200 per minute rate.

According to a press statement, Globacom said, “We understand the need for our subscribers to stay in touch with their friends and family overseas now more than ever before. With the ban on international travels imposed by most countries because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are unable to travel to reunite with loved ones.

“They now rely heavily on efficient and affordable telecom services to communicate with them. We have, therefore, reduced tariffs to these major destinations to make our subscribers still feel at home even when they are thousands of miles apart from their loved ones. With these reductions, calling your loved ones abroad has never been more affordable.”

It added that its rates continue to be the most competitive on the market to other major destinations such as the United States, India and China. “Subscribers can enjoy premium-quality calls to these countries for just 50 kobo per second,” the company concluded.