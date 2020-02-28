Nigerian telecom sector added 12mn more subscribers in 2019

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the nation's regulatory authority for the telecommunications industry, has reported that the country’s total active telecoms subscriptions across all networks attained 185mn as at December 2019

This was up from the 173mn as at December 2018.

In the statistics released in Abuja, the NCC said that the Nigerian telecom industry added more than 12mn subscribers across all networks in one year. With teledensity, the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants stands at a respectable 96.7 per cent.

From the data, telecom subscriptions in the country maintained a consistent growth throughout 2019, especially in the eight months – May (173.7mn), June (174mn), July (174.9mn), August (174.9mn), September (176.8mn), October (180.4mn), November (182.7mn) and December (184.7mn).

MTN Nigeria, a subsidiary of the South Africa-headquartered African telecom giant, maintained its largest subscriber base with 69mn subscribers. Globalcom came second with 52mn and Airtel Nigeria came third with 50mn subscribers. Nigeria’s 9 Mobile came fourth with 14mn subscribers.