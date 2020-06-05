Nigerian telecommunication infrastructure identified as critical

The Nigerian government has identified telecommunication equipment as critical infrastructure, with President Muhammadu Buhari directing security agencies to secure them

The Nigerian Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy stated that the COVID -19 pandemic has led to an enhanced reliance and migration on digital platforms, which had increased the level of critical telecommunication infrastructure in the economy and security of the nation.

According to the Ministry, the strategic relevance of the telecommunication sector is evident by the recent ‘Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product Report’ released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which showed that the ICT sector contributed an unprecedented 14.07 per cent to the total real GDP in the Q1 2020.

“We are a working towards the reinforcement of these directives through appropriate regulatory instruments and appreciates the security institutions and commends the commitment they have demonstrated in securing these infrastructure,” the statement revealed.