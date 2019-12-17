Nokia 2.3 now available in Kenyan market

Created: Tuesday, 17 December 2019 05:17

Following its global launch in Cairo, Nokia 2.3 is now available for sale in Kenya, according to HMD Global

Nokia 2.3 offers a large 6.2” HD+ screen and two-day battery life. Plus, being Android 10 ready, the new Nokia 2.3 will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years.

It features a dual-camera and comes with ‘Recommended Shot’, a tool to help users choose the best picture.

The Nokia 2.3 comes equipped with ‘Portrait Mode’, elevating your subject and subtly blurring the background, resulting in portraits that pop. With a 13MP/2MP dual camera, users can take portraits with a variety of exclusive bokeh or blurred background effects such as classic, butterfly, heart or star-shaped styles.

“Consumers world over have really appreciated the Nokia 2 family of products. The Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise of offering you an experience that stays fresh longer – giving consumers access to two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates even in the affordable price tier. On top, it offers industry-leading AI for this segment, large screen and our signature promise of two-day battery life – making it the ideal pick for those who rely on their smartphone as their primary screen,” said Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer, HMD Global.

This device combines advanced image fusion and exposure stacking (taking numerous photos in various lighting settings and blending them together), meaning one can shoot images in vibrant detail, even in low-light conditions.

The Nokia 2.3 comes in Cyan Green and Charcoal, starting at US$119.