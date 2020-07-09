Nokia accelerates Open RAN technology availability to lead open mobile future

Created: Thursday, 09 July 2020 06:39

Nokia, a specialist in 5G, networks and phones, has announced it is enhancing its industry leadership in open solutions by ramping up the adoption of Open RAN (O-RAN) interfaces in its AirScale portfolio

These new O-RAN capabilities, which include open interfaces, will be built on top of the Nokia's existing AirScale software, providing the same high-level performance, expansive features and robust safety standards of the Nokia’s current radio products.

By taking the approach of building the open interfaces alongside its existing solutions, Nokia helps prepare for the future network architecture, regardless of whether or not CSPs choose to follow an O-RAN path. This year there will be an initial set of O-RAN functionalities available, while the full suite of O-RAN-defined interfaces is expected to be available in 2021.

Nokia also announced the next generation of its AirScale Cloud RAN portfolio. Since Nokia solutions use the same trunk of software across RAN, Cloud RAN and O-RAN, Nokia customers will benefit from the flexibility to define their network architecture without sacrificing network features, performance or security.

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, said, “Nokia is committed to leading the open mobile future by investing in Open RAN and Cloud RAN solutions with the aim of enabling a robust telecom ecosystem with strong network performance and security.”

Joe Madden, principal analyst at Mobile Experts, said, “Several operators have now committed to Open RAN, due to the enhanced flexibility that O-RAN can bring. New operators are fully committing to Open RAN and alternative hardware vendors throughout their networks, and legacy operators are using O-RAN to create opportunities for innovative new products to fit into their complex networks.

“This overall trend strengthens the ecosystem and allows for specialty radios to address the infinite variety of real-world applications. Nokia is the only major vendor that has fully committed to actively developing the O-RAN interfaces, ensuring that its 5G RAN solutions will support the future open ecosystem the operators are seeking.”