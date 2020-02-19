Nokia announces 5G certification programme for business and technology professionals

Telecom company Nokia has announced the launch of a certification programme to help industry professionals realise the full business potential of end-to-end 5G networks

The Nokia Bell Labs End-to-End 5G Certification Programme is a first-of-its-kind programme that will offer professionals across the information and communications technology (ICT) industry two levels of certification – associate and professional – that deliver essential knowledge covering everything from the basics of 5G networks to professional level planning and design.

The vendor-agnostic certification programme is designed for business and technology professionals at communications service providers and enterprises. By having their employees gain a greater understanding and proficiency in the application of end-to-end 5G technologies, companies will benefit from the faster realisation of 5G strategies and the competitive advantage of providing high-value 5G services.

Marcus Weldon, Nokia CTO and president of Nokia Bell Labs, said, “5G is dramatically changing the communications landscape, providing the need for a broad, technical programme that provides professionals not only with a firm understanding of end-to-end 5G technologies but also the skills to apply them effectively when creating network solutions in support of emerging business opportunities.

“As 5G investments are still in relatively early stages, we feel the timing of this end-to-end 5G certification programme is ideal, ensuring the coming years of intense 5G activity have profound, positive impacts for consumers and industries alike.”

Sergio Fasce, vice-president of NokiaEDU, the learning and development branch of Nokia, said, “NokiaEDU is excited to partner with Nokia Bell Labs to deliver this innovative end-to-end 5G certification programme. The companies and individuals who are best informed and equipped to recognize the opportunities of 5G stand to benefit most from this revolutionary technology.”

The certification programme will officially launch at the end of February with the introduction of its associate-level certification and end-to-end 5G foundation course. Professional-level certifications and courses will follow later in 2020.