Nokia and Djezzy implement ultra-high network capacity technology to meet growing mobile traffic demand

Created: Wednesday, 01 July 2020 08:15

Telecom company Nokia has completed a trial with Algerian mobile operator Djezzy using microwave carrier aggregation technology to support increased capacity demand

The trial used Nokia’s Wavence microwave transportation solution with an ultra-high 8.5Gbps capacity over nearly six kilometers distance. The solution will allow Djezzy to deliver compelling experiences to its 14.2mn subscribers, due to its reduced latency and high capacity.

During the trial held earlier this year in Sétif City, capacity was increased from 3.5Gbps to 8.5Gbps. It covered a 5.7 km distance, showing how carrier aggregation technology can be used to support ever-increasing data demands. As Djezzy prepares to cope with traffic growth and 4G densification this will become increasingly important.

The trial also marks another milestone for Nokia in attaining such multi-gigabit capacity on a radio link with microwave. Used in the trial, the Nokia Wavence solution offers innovative, high-capacity ultra-broadband transceivers to support operators as they transition to 5G networks.

It also supports the evolution of backhaul and fronthaul with multi-gigabit capacity and low latency transport with industry-leading transmitted power levels.

Eric Bourland, chief digital and technology officer at Djezzy Algeria, said, “This is an important trial that delivers ultra-high capacity granting Djezzy a solid solution for Mobile Backhaul. We believe this fast deployment of microwave carrier aggregation will help us achieve our goal of boosting eMBB. It also allows us to improve our network capacity to meet the growing mobile traffic demand in Algeria.”

Giuseppe Targia, vice-president MN Transport Business Unit, Mobile Networks at Nokia, added, “This trial demonstrates how carrier aggregation technology can be utilised to support the ever-increasing demands for data, particularly at a time when connectivity is so crucial. We are delighted to continue our strong partnership with Djezzy on this project. We will continue to work with it hand-in-hand to deliver innovative microwave solutions that support its business targets.”