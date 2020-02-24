Nokia introduces two new cloud-native software applications to help communication service provider

Nokia has introduced two new cloud-native software applications that help communication service provider (CSPs) operate their networks more efficiently and effectively, and drive new revenue opportunities

Faced with growing competition and the roll-out of complex, virtualised 5G networks that can generate up to a 100-fold increase in network actions, CSPs require automated, service-centric operations that prioritise the customer experience.

The Nokia Assurance Centre effectively blends the traditionally separate fault and performance management processes to drive intelligent root cause analysis, and triggers prioritised and automated resolution.

In addition to the growth in network complexity, operators will increasingly be expected to provide commercial terms tied to service level agreements (SLAs) as they expand into vertical industries. The Nokia Experience Centre incorporates the subscriber dimension, quantifies the customer experience of the services being delivered, and links these values into the SLAs.

The two products are built on Nokia’s Common Software Foundation (CSF), which ensures that Nokia’s cloud-native products allow customers to use their choice of deployment strategies. With security built-in from the beginning, CSF runs on all the leading public and private cloud platforms and servers. With such flexibility, CSF makes Nokia’s products easier to deploy, integrate, operate and upgrade.

Francis Haysom, partner and principal analyst, Appledore Research, said,

“Nokia is taking a leading position in practically combining AI with, what Appledore term, Rapid Automated Service Assurance; enabling the automation of network operations. Nokia Experience Centre and Assurance Centre will support the move to a network driven by customer intent (experience and SLAs) rather than a specific network technology.”

Brian McCann, chief product officer, Nokia Software, said, “Nokia Assurance Centre and Nokia Experience Centre reflect the long Nokia pedigree of being an industry leader in promoting service operations. These products bring a new level of service automation and data- and customer-centricity for operators that make many of their servicing capabilities faster, smarter, more cost effective and more relevant in order to better serve their customers.”