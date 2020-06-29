Nokia's cloud-native digital operations centre software for 5G monetisation

Created: Monday, 29 June 2020 08:21

Telecom company Nokia has introduced its cloud-based digital operations centre software solution to provide new revenue-enhancing opportunities for communication service providers (CSPs) with an automated platform that securely and cost-effectively manages 5G slice-based services throughout the entire lifecycle of services

As the first network slicing management product for Nokia, Digital Operations Centre is set to provide a secure and fully automated process for designing, deploying and operating network slices across multi-vendor, multi-domain and multi-technology environments on a scale.

The Digital Operations Centre is constructed in a modular form comprising the Nokia Orchestration Centre and the Nokia Assurance Centre. The solution aims to enable CSPs to deliver and supervise network slices at scale and speed via closed-loop automation; and helps CSPs adhere to Service Level Agreements (SLAs) as they expand into vertical industries.

By closing the loop between traditionally separate fulfillment and assurance processes, CSPs can manage the full-service lifecycle intelligently to drive the most optimised use of infrastructure resources; limit over-provisioning; and automate service delivery and service optimisation.

Digital Operations Centre is built on Nokia’s multi-vendor, multi-domain and multi-technology Common Software Foundation (CSF) that enables customers to use their choice of deployment strategies. CSF makes Nokia’s software products easier to deploy, integrate and upgrade using a variety of cloud-native principles to give operators the needed flexibility to be responsive to market demands while controlling costs at a time of growing network complexity.

The advent of 5G with its sharp expansion of capacity and data throughput will let carriers customise their high-speed networks into ‘slices’ for enterprise subscribers based on defined needs, such as a virtual gaming company requiring a two-hour slice or a sports stadium needing one running four hours.

Digital Operations Centre will be available at scale by the end of the year.

Anil Rao, principal analyst at Analysys Mason, said, “To deliver a high level of network dynamicity and control to enterprises while guaranteeing SLAs and customer experience, CSPs will need to evolve their operations to an intent driven automated operations model.

“Nokia’s Digital Operations Centre, combining network orchestration and assurance capabilities, provides the vital software building blocks for intent driven operations and enables CSPs to offer on-demand enterprise network services based on 5G network slicing.”