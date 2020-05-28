Nokia launches WaveFabric Elements portfolio to meet surging demands from 5G, cloud

Created: Thursday, 28 May 2020 06:47

Nokia has announced its WaveFabric Elements portfolio of photonic chips, devices and subsystems, including its fifth generation coherent digital signal processor family, the Photonic Service Engine V (PSE-V)

Nokia’s WaveFabric Elements portfolio combines digital signal processing (DSP) and optics technologies focused on emerging end-to-end 400G applications, allowing Nokia to optimise the entire electro-optic engine that powers the networks and the transformational upgrades to come.

This high degree of vertical integration ensures that Nokia’s optical solutions will meet the unique economic and technical requirements of data centre, metro, long haul, and subsea networks.

Nokia’s fifth generation coherent DSP family, comprising the high-performance Nokia PSE-Vs (super coherent) and the low power PSE-Vc (compact), continues Nokia’s history of developing multiple DSPs optimised for different optical networking applications, form factors, and platforms.

The new DSPs are complemented by the CSTAR portfolio of coherent optical engines brought to Nokia via its recent acquisition of Elenion Technologies, a pioneer in silicon photonics. A new family of pluggable transceiver modules allows Nokia to address their critical and expanding role in data centre, IP and optical networks, as well as emerging markets and applications highly dependent upon low-cost optical connectivity, such as access and mobile networking.

Sam Bucci, head of optical networks at Nokia, said, “With our WaveFabric Elements portfolio, Nokia is committed to supplying the 400G optical ecosystem with components, subsystems and design services, as well as continuing to build the highest performing optical transport solutions for the 400G era and beyond.”

Scott Wilkinson, lead analyst at Cignal AI, said, “Nokia is one of a select few companies with the experience of building five generations of DSPs. The company’s expertise in vertical integration is a key competitive advantage in the battle for next generation coherent solutions. The focus on 400G transport in the PSE-V is well-positioned for market needs.”

The CSTAR family of optical engines is shipping to customers. PSE-V-based platforms and pluggables will be available beginning in Q4 2020.