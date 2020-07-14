Orange Egypt tops list of mobile operators in data services across Africa

Created: Tuesday, 14 July 2020 09:35

Orange Egypt, an integrated telecommunications service provider, has been ranked first in data service speed for almost a year since the start of the monthly report of National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) on the quality of communications network services in Egypt

The NTRA’s May 2020 QoS report included approximately 26,000 km of populated areas in Egypt, divided into about 81 cities and districts, and thus Orange Egypt outperformed in terms of data services quality in 51 areas with an average speed of 32 Mbps, whereas the closest competitor reached an average speed of 28 Mbps in 22 regions

The quality of mobile data services has been assessed according to a set of international standards, primarily data download and upload throughput

In addition, the report shows that Orange Egypt provides distinctive data services in all areas of Greater Cairo, including Governorates of Cairo and Giza, as well as new urban communities in East Cairo such as New Cairo, Rehab, Obour, and Shorouk, in addition to certain areas in West Cairo such as 6th of October city and Sheikh Zayed.

According to the Qos report by NTRA, Orange Egypt showed outstanding performance throughout the republic and proved to be the best mobile operator in terms of Internet services and downloading throughput in the Delta, Upper Egypt and Alexandria Governorates.

Commenting on the report, Ayman Amiri, chief technology officer at Orange Egypt, said, “Being the top in data transmission is not easy, and maintaining this status is very difficult as well. We developed a plan several years ago, and this helped us achieve our objectives in obtaining the 4G license and the new frequencies in addition to making optimal use of these frequencies and distributing them within Orange's network in a smart way.”