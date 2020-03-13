Orange launches Orange Money in Morocco

Created: Friday, 13 March 2020 06:24

Orange Morocco has announced the launch of Orange Money

This service will allow Moroccans to make mobile payments and transfer money using their phones. Morocco also becomes the 18th country in the Africa and Middle East region of Orange to offer the Orange Money solution.

Orange Money offers every mobile user, regardless of their telecom operator, the option of having a mobile wallet backed by their phone number. The solution allows mobile phone users to carry out financial transactions, pay for phone recharges remotely or withdraw money from their Orange Money wallets at points of sale approved by Orange Money Maroc.

Non-Orange customers can take advantage of the service by downloading the mobile application, the company stated.

Launched in 2008, the Orange Money mobile money solution allows millions of people excluded from the banking system to be able to deposit, withdraw, transfer and make payments easily and simply from their mobile phone, with complete security.

Orange’s ambition is to make mobile money an essential means of payment and to become a leading player in mobile financial services in Africa and the Middle East including savings, credit and insurance in strict accordance with the banking regulations of the countries where it operates.