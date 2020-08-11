Orange Niger selects Ceragon to modernise its network in support of 4G deployment

Created: Tuesday, 11 August 2020 09:17

Wireless hauling specialist Ceragon Networks has announced that Orange Niger, a mobile operator in Niger, has selected its wireless backhaul solutions and services to modernise its nationwide backbone network to 4G

Ceragon will enable Orange Niger to leapfrog to 4G in this multi-million-dollar project, beginning with the capital city of Niamey and expanding to other major cities to secure more than a million 4G subscribers by the end of 2020.

To deliver on its vision of building digital Africa, Orange Niger requires a high-power, scalable, and ultra-reliable backbone wireless network that provides 4Gbps backbone capability to meet 4G services and subscriber experiences. Orange Niger can double its backbone capacity by selecting Ceragon’s IP-20 platform, using new and wider regulatory spectrum allocations of 112MHz.

The combination of ultra-high-power radios and Ceragon’s wide channel multicore technology with Advanced Space Diversity techniques enables Orange Niger to achieve the 4G capacity and coverage it needs, using 50 per cent less hardware, with fewer and smaller antennas.

“We are pleased to partner with Ceragon,” said Souleymane Diallo, CEO of Orange Niger. “Ceragon’s proven track record, combined with its leading-edge technology and services, allow us to rapidly launch our new 4G network services and offer our customers an incomparable experience. With Ceragon, we can meet the growing mobile traffic demand in Niger with uncompromised service reliability.”

“We look forward to a long-standing partnership with Orange Niger, supporting the delivery of its ambitious 4G strategy and plans for a fast roll-out,” said Ira Palti, president and CEO of Ceragon. “We are committed to continue to work with Orange Niger hand-in-hand to deliver innovative wireless hauling solutions that support its business targets today, and well into the country’s 5G future.”