Orange opens new Middle East and Africa headquarters in Morocco

Created: Thursday, 09 January 2020 07:32

Orange has inaugurated its new Middle East and Africa operational head office in the Casablanca Finance City Tower (CFC) in Morocco

With 900 sq m over two floors, the head office offers video-conference and telepresence rooms enabling the teams to remain connected to other countries in the region, as well as a Social Hub that supervises and monitors the digital activity of Orange and the industry in general in Africa and the Middle East in real-time.

Alioune Ndiaye, CEO Orange Middle East and Africa, said, “The new office sends a highly symbolic message, a turning point in the history of the Group that provides further proof of our desire to be even closer to our customers and to make Orange MEA the preferred multi-services operator for people in Africa and the Middle East.”

Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange, commented, “Orange is one of the rare international groups to have made the strategic choice, 20 years ago, to seek to develop in Africa and the Middle East. We have always been convinced of the immense potential of this continent. In many ways, it can be seen as a model for digital transformation; mobile money is a great example of this.

“One of the key success factors behind new services is to develop them in Africa so that they are adapted to specific local requirements and so meet the needs of our customers. That is why we have decided to organise the management of our business in Africa and the Middle East from within the region directly from the African continent.”

Orange stated that the new headquarters reflects its aim of being the leader in its markets by being closer to its customers. Orange plans to reinforce its multi-services strategy so that diversified services represent 20 per cent of the business by the end of the Engage 2025 plan period.