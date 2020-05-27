Orange opens two new Orange Money remittance corridors

Telecom company has opened two new Orange Money remittance corridors from France to Burkina Faso and Morocco

People living in France from Burkina Faso and Morocco can use their Orange Money account to send money to their family and friends in a quick time. The money is transferred securely, in real time, directly to the Orange Money account of the recipient.

Ben Cheick Haidara, chairman of the Orange Money Burkina Faso Board of Directors, said, “The financial support sent by the diaspora to their families who stayed behind in the country, and their contribution to the economy, is very important to our country.

Customers do not need a bank account to use Orange Money in France, only a mobile phone subscription and to register via the Android or iPhone mobile phone app or at an Orange Money point of sale. It is free to open an Orange Money account.

“Having a simple, rapid and reliable solution like Orange Money, so that the beneficiary receives their money instantly, addresses a real need of our customers. Opening up international money transfers from France to Burkina Faso will cement the use of Orange Money in the daily lives of our population, alongside other existing services.”

Yves Gauthier, CEO of Orange Morocco, said, “By introducing international money transfer, we want to offer our customers an alternative to traditional means of receiving money across borders. From now on, their mobile phone allows them to receive money from their relatives living in France at a lower cost, instantaneously and securely.”

Christian Bombrun, senior vice-president products and services, Orange France, said, “The health crisis we are going through has shown that mobile-to-mobile money transfer is a key benefit for our customers.

“Money transfer users in France have massively turned to Orange Money to instantly and securely send money to their loved ones in Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Madagascar and Guinea. The opening of two new corridors, in Burkina Faso and Morocco, is an important step in Orange Money’s development strategy worldwide.”