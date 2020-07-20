Parallel Wireless to help deliver Orange’s OpenRAN vision in Central African Republic

Created: Monday, 20 July 2020 07:14

Parallel Wireless, a US-based OpenRAN company providing software-defined end-to-end 5G 4G 3G 2G Open RAN solutions, has been selected by Orange Telecom to install OpenRAN equipment across the region, starting with the Central African Republic

In Africa, Orange is implementing the IDEAL: Include Digital in Every African Life programme. This programme is aimed at providing digital services to its customers who have no connectivity today.

Parallel Wireless allows a shift to open, software-based, and virtualised OpenRAN network architectures to deliver software-based 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks. These are cost-effective to deploy, maintain and can deliver the coverage and capacity across the country to end users and businesses.

Hervé Suquet, chief technology and information officer for Orange Middle East and Africa, said, “The combination of RAN openness and virtualisation, automation and new revenue-generating opportunities will enable Orange to lead the market to meet the needs of our customers most effectively in the Central African Republic.

“Being able to run 2G and 3G on the same system today and, as our customers upgrade their devices to 4G in the future, seamlessly upgrade to 4G will help us not only extend our initial investment but also bring new services much faster. Parallel Wireless is a well-known Open RAN player, and together with the deployment and managed services expertise from i engineering Group, they have become true strategic partners and the major enablers in us undertaking this unique network modernisation.”

Bernard Lamy, sales director, Parallel Wireless, said, “Implementing our world’s leading Open RAN platform will allow Orange to enable new subscriber services to be deployed quickly, seamlessly and more reliably.”

I Engineering Group, an infrastructure group specialising in Africa and emerging markets, is working with Orange and Parallel Wireless on this deployment.

Kadri Hakim, Co-CEO, i engineering Group, said, “Innovation is a very important aspect for the progress of our business as we aim to develop innovative solutions for our clients. The focus of our cooperation with Parallel Wireless is to help to deliver on Orange’s vision of connecting businesses and people by using Parallel Wireless’s leading OpenRAN technology to allow everyone to enjoy wireless connectivity while future-proofing network investments for any forthcoming services.”