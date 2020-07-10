Ripley Tools launches ODM wireless fibre optic inspection scope

Ripley Tools, a manufacturer of professional cable and wire preparation tools for technicians and installers across CATV, telecom, fibre optic and power utility markets, has introduced the new ODM brand VIS 500 wireless fibre inspection scope

Using automated image centering and focus, intelligent PASS/FAIL analysis, and easy pairing with Android and Apple iOS devices, the VIS 500 simplifies the crucial fibre inspection process.

Contaminated fibre end faces are the leading cause of failures in the optical connection, and solutions that facilitate inspection will help reduce installation problems.

Lightweight and compact with an ergonomic no-slip grip, the wireless scope of just over 10 ounces is the perfect addition to the tool bag or tool belt for any tower climber or cable installers, the company added.

Technicians can focus, analyse, and save images quickly and easily in less than seven seconds and then upload cloud-based reporting results.

Quick change adapter tips available to accommodate all connector styles and includes ODM inSpec software to integrate the VIS 500 with Android or iOS, allowing users to easily view fibre ends, run automated analysis, save images and create/share reports.

John Jutila, president and CEO of Ripley Tools, said, “The VIS 500 fibre inspection scope is priced economically, offering significant savings when equipping large field crews while enhancing their productivity at the same time.

“ODM optical test solutions are often combined with our industry-leading Miller optical fibre and cable preparation hand tools, providing a complete customisable field kit for installation professionals.”