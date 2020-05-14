Safaricom donates tablets to students to make e-learning accessible

Created: Thursday, 14 May 2020 06:44

Kenyan operator Safaricom through its foundation has partnered with Dignitas, a non-governmental organisation, to provide access to education in urban slums with free e-learning tools

Joseph Ogutu, chairman, Safaricom Foundation, said, “The current COVID-19 crisis has disrupted day-to-day learning which has unfortunately left some students behind, especially those who cannot afford smartphones or tablets for online learning.

“We are trying to bridge this divide not only through philanthropy like we are doing here today but also through products such as Shupavu 291 which is in partnership with Eneza and allows for access to learning and revision content via text messages and USSD.”

The project involves providing tablets to student leaders and teachers from two informal settlements, who will use the devices to relay education content to other students via SMS and online platforms.

Deborah Kimanthi, an executive director, Dignitas, said, “Dignitas is excited to be partnering with Safaricom Foundation during this crisis. We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive and succeed. However, many children rely on school for protection and well-being, as well as learning. Our support to children in this season will protect their well-being and promote learning at home so that all children can reach their potential.”

Safaricom announced in April that it has partnered with Eneza Education, Longhorn Publishers, and Viusasa Elimu to provide free access to educational content for primary and secondary school students studying from home.