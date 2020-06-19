Safaricom launches Lipa Na M-PESA business app

Created: Friday, 19 June 2020 07:40

Mobile network operator Safaricom has announced a Lipa Na M-PESA business smartphone app for more than 170,000 merchants on the service

Named ‘M-PESA for Business’, it will empower business owners to access real-time statements, export statements, and track their business performance on the go.

Business owners can also withdraw funds from Lipa Na M-PESA through the app to their M-PESA accounts, bank accounts or an agent. Business owners with a business till now can also send money through the app to other M-PESA customers, such as paying salaries, paying for supplies and making payments to other businesses.

Peter Ndegwa, CEO at Safaricom, said, “At Safaricom, we are taking a focus on the needs of small and medium businesses to provide them with suitable technology solutions to help them grow. The M-PESA for Business smartphone app is one such solution. It empowers more than 170,000 businesses across the country to send money and make payments and provides them with simple and detailed reports from the convenience of the mobile phone.”

In addition to making transactions from their Lipa Na M-PESA tills, the app will also offer additional management features such as an overview of various tills for multiple-outlet business owners and till usage management. The app is also packed with rich, detailed reports including money-in and money-out charts, store overview, and Lipa Na M-PESA Tills and PayBills frequently used.

The app is available from the Android Google Play store and the IOS App store and complements the *234# menu.

Safaricom has also rolled out a portal where any business across the country can now apply online for a Lipa Na M-PESA Till at m-pesaforbusiness.co.ke. Once their application is processed and a Till Number allocated, the ‘M-PESA for Business’ app will be made available to these companies immediately.