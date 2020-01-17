Safaricom, M-Gas partner for prepaid gas services for Kenyan households

Mobile network operator Safaricom has partnered with M-Gas to launch a prepaid gas service for Kenyan households

The service is expected to empower millions of Kenyan households to have access to clean, affordable and reliable cooking gas, providing them with the flexibility to purchase gas based on their needs and how much they can afford at the same time.

Each M-Gas installation will include a gas cylinder and a two-burner gas cooker, which will be provided to customers at no upfront cost. The gas cylinder will come equipped with an innovative smart meter that will show how much gas the customer has paid and how much they have left. Payments will be made through M-PESA with the gas automatically disconnecting when a customer has completely consumed the amount paid for.

Customers will be able to purchase gas from as low as one bob via M-PESA. M-Gas was initially launched in the Mukuru Kwa Njenga area around its first depot.

Gas users will no longer have to deal with the problem of managing the filling of empty cylinders as the smart meter sends an alert to M-Gas whenever the gas is running low. M-Gas will then ship a refilled replacement to the customer, conveniently delivered to the comfort of their homes, at no cost.

The M-Gas solution has been made possible by Safaricom’s Narrow Band Internet of Things (NB IoT) network and M-PESA. Powered by Safaricom’s 4G network, NB IoT provides a low-power, mobile connectivity to devices across the country, including beverage coolers, allowing for remote monitoring and management.

Volker Schultz, head of M-Gas, said, “M-Gas is proud to be working with Safaricom on this pioneering effort to bring affordable, convenient and clean cooking solutions to millions of low-income households in Kenya. Safaricom is a leader in both technology and customer service and we look forward to building on this exciting new partnership.”