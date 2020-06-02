Safaricom provides personal protective equipment to health workers in Mombasa County

Created: Tuesday, 02 June 2020 05:30

Safaricom Foundation has handed out personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth US$28,124 to health care workers in Mombasa County to boost the fight against coronavirus disease

The PPEs including N95 masks, disposable aprons and gloves, non-contact thermometers and shoe covers will be distributed in seven hospitals to more than 500 health workers.

Joseph Ogutu, chairman at Safaricom Foundation, said, “We empathise with Mombasa County as one of the most affected by coronavirus. With the critical role that health care workers are playing in the fight against this pandemic, it is only right that we all come together to ensure that they are adequately protected. We are happy to be supplementing the county government efforts with the provision of these PPE’s which will also benefit community health workers who fill an important gap in the communities.”

Safaricom has donated US$1.8mn through the Safaricom and M-PESA Foundations towards providing cash transfers for food to support vulnerable communities as well as thermal cameras worth US$93746 to the Ministry of Health installed in various border entry points.

The Foundation also partnered with Scope International to establish sanitation booths in six counties in Nyanza and Western as well as providing water to Kibera, Mathare and Korogocho residents. Last week the foundation also donated PPEs to Uasin Gishu County health workers.