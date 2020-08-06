Safaricom, Samsung extend communication support to frontline health workers

More than 5,500 frontline healthcare workers will continue to receive monthly communication bundles following Safaricom's move to extend the three-month communication support from April 2020

As identified by the Ministry of Health, the initiative will see an equivalent of 195 Terabytes of data, 10 million voice call minutes and 33 million SMSs allocated to 5,529 frontline health workers. For an additional three months, each health worker is set to continue receiving a monthly bundle of 12 GB data, 600 minutes, and 2,000 SMSs.

“Health workers are our first line of defence, and the continued support from Safaricom is a big boost to our containment efforts. More resources are required to enable the frontline teams to safeguard the health of Kenyans, and we look forward to a continued partnership in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr Rashid Abdi Aman, chief administrative secretary, Ministry of Health.

Safaricom has implemented various initiatives to support health care workers since the outbreak of the pandemic. Safaricom has invested more than US$388,786 (KES 42 million) in the provision of personal protective equipment (PPEs) to health workers in 17 counties through its philanthropic arms, the M-PESA and Safaricom Foundations.

“The nation is behind the health workers as they continue playing a crucial role in managing the pandemic, and Safaricom is honoured to play a part in ensuring they are protected. Our aim is to keep the country going, and we will continue working with the government and other partners to support the frontline teams,” said Joseph Ogutu, chief special projects officer, Safaricom and Chairperson, Safaricom Foundation.

Samsung Electronics East Africa also donated US$35175 (KES 3.8 million) worth of 500 Samsung Galaxy A2 Core smartphones to improve communication and to monitor and assist the movement of testing and care teams.

“Samsung is committed to Kenya and we are fortunate as a company to be able to leverage the power of our innovative technology to respond to the core pillars designed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Our contribution of these smartphones to the Ministry of Health is designed to better equip the brave, frontline responders. It is to them we owe our thanks,” said Charles Kimari, director of Mobile, Samsung Electronics East Africa.