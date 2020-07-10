Safaricom selects Aviat multi-band radio platform for 5G backhaul

Created: Friday, 10 July 2020 07:40

Safaricom, a Kenyan telecommunications company, has selected Aviat’s WTM 4800 multi-band radio platform for 5G backhaul, according to Aviat Networks.

Microwave spectrum cost is one of the largest TCO (total cost of ownership) elements in many countries around the world and more spectrum is needed as capacity demands grow with 5G. Aviat multi-band provides the lowest TCO for 5G backhaul, particularly in countries such as Kenya where the microwave spectrum costs are high.

Multiband combines traditional microwave (6-42 GHz) and E-band (70-80 GHz) over the same connection and the same antenna. Multi-band lowers spectrum costs by discharging traffic from expensive microwave spectrum to less expensive E-band spectrum, while maintaining the trusted microwave reliability.

This WTM 4800 multi-band network deployment was facilitated by, Aviat Design, the cloud-based path design tool.

This is the only cloud-based multi-band link design solution in the industry that allows microwave planners to see a combined, integrated view of the availability and capacity for the full multi-band connection.

“We are excited to continue to expand our WTM 4800 multi-band deployments internationally,” stated Pete Smith, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. “The pace of 5G rollouts is increasing and we plan to leverage our differentiated capabilities to help customers deploy the lowest TCO backhaul possible.”