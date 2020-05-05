ShowMeCables releases new MPO fibre breakout cables

ShowMeCables, an infinite electronics brand and a leading supplier of connectivity solutions, has launched a new line of Multi-Fiber Push On (MPO) breakout cables that allow for the redistribution of various optical fibres to individual devices without additional networking equipment

ShowMeCables’ new MPO fanout cables are offered in OM3 and OM4 models with eight or 24 fibres, and an OM5 version with 8.12 or 24 fibres.

They are offered with MPO to LC and MPO to SC breakouts, and they feature riser and LSZH-rated jackets. There is also a flexible boot option available with the LC connectors that bends up to 90º without signal interruption.

Paul Hospodar, product line manager, “By offering these new breakout cables in stock and with expanded styles and features, we are in the unique position to meet our customers' needs and do it quickly.”

These cables are offered in lengths from 0.5- to 10-meter lengths. They are ideal for data communications, mobility and wireless infrastructure, military and aerospace, harsh environments, industrial networking, transportation, security and oil and gas applications.