Siyata Mobile launches UR5 rugged smartphone device for first responder mobile workforce

Created: Wednesday, 29 April 2020 05:12

Siyata Mobile, a B2B vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices, has announced the launch of the 4G/LTE UR5 rugged device for the first responder and enterprise mobile workforce

The UR5 is “Rugged and Ready” to handle the most vigorous work environments encountered by enterprise workers and first responders on the front line of defence, the company stated.

The UR5 is an ultra lightweight, handheld rugged Android smartphone, with integrated Push-To-Talk (PTT) and the ability to easily switch PTT channels with its unique rotary channel selection knob to navigate various PTT groups. With a dedicated SOS button, first responders can immediately signal an emergency on a broad scale with a single touch of a button which meets “Alyssa’s Law” protocol.

The UR5 comes with an IP68 Mil Spec rating for protection against liquid, dust, drops and other physical shock.

The device also boasts a unique connector which allows to physically connect a PTT headset to the device without the worry of the headset falling out when workers or first responders are on the move.

The UR5 can be integrated with third party command and control software which allows medical units (and other land forces) to speak to entire teams; displaying their real-time locations and their zones of operation; visually categorising hospital beds according to severity; and uses artificial intelligence to automatically manage workloads, identifying teams that are inactive and allocating them to where they are needed most.

The current COVID-19 crisis is making hygiene essential to front line workers and to minimise risk of infection, the UR5 can be rigorously cleaned and disinfected with soap, water and other sterilizing liquids or solutions, time and time again.

When equipped with the UR5, vehicle drivers can stay connected, in real time to its various designated PTT groups, even while they are outside of the vehicle making this a highly complementary device to Siyata's in-vehicle portfolio and cellular booster systems.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, said, “The UR5 rugged device enhances our sales opportunities, without the need for additional sales staff, as we empower them with more critical communication devices to sell through our carrier and distribution partners to the end customers.”