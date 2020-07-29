SoftBank selects Ericsson to deliver cloud native dual-mode 5G Core

Created: Wednesday, 29 July 2020 07:13

Telecom company Ericsson has been selected by SoftBank to deliver cloud-native 5G Core for SoftBank’s 5G Standalone Network

The solution, which includes the Ericsson Cloud Packet Core, Ericsson Cloud Unified Data Management and Policy, and Ericsson NFVI, will play an important role in the operational transformation of SoftBank.

Zero-touch operation is made possible through container-based microservice architecture and its automation capabilities, including continuous delivery and integration processes (CI/CD).

Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core provides SoftBank with capabilities that allow mobile broadband users, as well as businesses and industry partners, to develop new 5G use cases.

Ericsson and SoftBank continuously collaborated on the development and deployment of 5G technologies across the Japanese market, including 5G RAN and 5G EPC. In May 2019, SoftBank selected Ericsson as their primary vendor of 5G radio access network (RAN).

Luca Orsini, head of Ericsson Japan, said, “Ericsson’s cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core provides the cutting-edge container-based microservice architecture that will help SoftBank to both develop new business models towards consumers, enterprise and industry partners as well as to move onto the next level of network operational efficiency.”