South Africa’s Rain, Huawei to build first 5G transport networks

Created: Thursday, 27 February 2020 10:11

South Africa’s Rain has announced that it has cooperated with Huawei to build a 5G transport network using Huawei’s optical cross-connect (OXC) and 200G solution

It leverages Huawei’s latest all-optical switching product, OXC (P32), to build a metro optical transport network with minimal footprint, high provisioning efficiency, simple O&M, and high scalability to address the medium- and long-term challenges brought by 5G and revolutionary services.

Rain is focused on bringing mobile broadband (MBB) networks to South Africa and becoming the first operator to deploy 5G networks in South Africa.

Rain said, “With Huawei’s E2E solution and new OXC+200G, our first 5G users can experience an ultra-high-speed 5G broadband service at home. Rain will further strengthen its partnership with Huawei in 5G network innovation and practice to offer an exceptional service experience to users.”

Richard Jin, president of Huawei’s Transmission and Access Network Product Line, said, “Huawei is happy to cooperate with Rain to build South Africa’s first 5G transport network.

“This is a milestone in the global use of our OXC+200G solution. This transport network can meet the requirements of the next decade, realise higher network O&M efficiency, and provide an unrivalled user experience. Huawei will continue its innovation and research to provide customers with sustainable and evolvable solutions while helping Rain achieve greater business success.”