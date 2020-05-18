stc partners with Nokia to launch managed SD-WAN service

Telecom company stc Bahrain has partnered with Nokia to launch software defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)

The stc AgileWAN is a service that provides the required agility, flexibility, visibility, control and security to connect customers to the central or cloud resources of their network.

With stc AgileWAN, business customers will benefit from a variety of features for enhanced security, optimised network performance, and efficient application management to ensure end-to-end visibility and control.

The service provides advanced features for businesses of all sizes across sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail and more. Therefore, helping business customers increase their productivity, boost their user experience and reduce the cost of IT operations.

Nezar Banabeela, CEO at stc Bahrain, said, “In efforts to live up to our commitment by offering ICT managed services that will help business customers in enhancing and improving their experience, we are pleased to collaborate with Nokia Nuage Networks to offer the next-generation software defined network solutions.

“A remarkable milestone in investing towards Bahrain’s digital future, our stc AgileWAN service provides a greater flexibility and control of customers’ network operations, which allow businesses to focus on their core competencies while empowering them to move forward into the future.”

Sunil Khandekar, CEO at Nuage Networks, said, “The Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution will enable stc Bahrain to better manage the network by providing a consolidated view of the entire network including branches, data centres and public cloud on a single dashboard.

“This not only helps in enhancing overall performance, but also significantly brings down the cost of network management. The solution allows stc Bahrain to use innovative features like automation, network segmentation and cloud connectivity to provide new-age digital services to their customers. This will allow stc Bahrain to play a crucial role in advancing the digital transformation of enterprises and organisations in the region.”