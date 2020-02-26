Tecnotree deploys Digital BSS Suite 5 to accelerate MTN Ghana’s business

Created: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 06:37

MTN has selected Tecnotree, a provider of business support systems for the telecom industry, as the strategic partner for its digital transformation journey

MTN Ghana is the first country to commence the multi-phased digital transformation journey. Under the agreement with MTN Ghana, Tecnotree will deploy its Digital BSS Suite 5 to help accelerate the operator’s business growth as well as increase agility and operational efficiency of their IT systems.

MTN aims to transform itself from being a traditional communications service provider to a digital services provider.

Dirk Karl, group executive and chief procurement officer at MTN Group, said, “An integrated digital ecosystem is the cornerstone for delivering operational efficiencies and more enhanced customer experience. Our digital self-service platforms make our customers lives a whole lot brighter through a more personalised and seamless experience. As we continue our digital transformation journey, we are able to be more agile, efficient and customer-centric.”

The new partnership agreement will help MTN to achieve this by enabling digital experiences across all its business processes and channels along with delivering a consistent, seamless and personalised customer experience.

Apart from the major functionalities to help MTN manage their business goals and improve revenues, the multi-phased strategic transformation project will upgrade the existing Tecnotree systems to the Tecnotree Digital Stack comprising of digital customer lifecycle manager, digital MyLife dashboard, digital catalogue manager, digital convergent billing system, digital order manager, digital loyalty manager and digital accelerator platform.

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree, said, “We are delighted to continue partnering with MTN in their BRIGHT strategy leading to a digitally connected Africa over the next three years that aims to deliver brighter lives with greater coverage and connectivity as well as greater economic growth and employment.

“Our Tecnotree Digital BSS suite 5 is targeted at providing a world-class customer experience for their subscribers, help growth in their revenue through a digitally inclusive African market and achieve agility and superior operational efficiency. I am glad to see that Tecnotree enhances its partnership with MTN Ghana and facilitates the creation of a “Digital Model Opco” – the first of its kind in the region.”