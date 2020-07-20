Telecom26 provides connectivity to disease testing programmes in Africa

Created: Monday, 20 July 2020 12:51

Mobile operator Telecom26 has announced that it is helping SystemOne with its initiative to enable real-time test result communication, timely containment and treatment for infectious disease programmes in Ghana, Mozambique and Zimbabwe

The testing programmes are implemented in conjunction with the Ministry of Health of each country and build on the existing work of SystemOne across Africa addressing numerous diseases including TB, HIV, Ebola and now COVID-19.

SystemOne's Aspect software enables connected diagnostic data in real time, which helps countries respond more effectively to infectious disease outbreaks by identifying positive cases more quickly, reducing loss-to-follow-up, and enabling a comprehensive picture of disease spread across a region.

Aspect is compatible with multiple diagnostic devices, including GeneXpert and Abbott m2000, both widely used for multiple diseases, including COVID-19 testing.

Multiple-IMSI profiles are preloaded on each SIM, allowing for simple reconfiguration if the primary network has a poor service or no.

For the past two years, Telecom26 has supplied its global SIM cards to SystemOne's operations across both Africa and Asia. The contract has been extended to provide connectivity to the new projects in Ghana, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

In addition, SystemOne is trialling Telecom26’s multi-SIM routers in Mozambique and Zimbabwe. These allow diagnostic devices from SystemOne to access connectivity and switch automatically between multiple cellular networks-and any WiFi or LANs-so that they always use the best performing connected network.

Brad Cunningham, chief operating officer at SystemOne, said, “We need a reliable connectivity supplier so that we can concentrate all our efforts on enabling timely disease identification and treatment. Wherever we are in the world, Telecom26 provides the best connectivity service, enabling our software to operate on multiple devices and networks with a single SIM under a single contract.”

Telecom26 SIMs are compatible with 1100 cellular networks from more than 620 mobile operators in more than 220 countries.

Mike Ashdown, CEO of Telecom26 said “Our new multi-SIM router dynamically enables connectivity to the best performing network giving our customers access to the most reliable and cost-effective networks available - cellular, WiFi or satellite.”