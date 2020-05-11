Telkom Kenya to power Afya Rekod COVID-19 monitoring platform

Created: Monday, 11 May 2020 09:29

Telecom company Telkom will power health tech company Afya Rekod’s health management platform, which will facilitate COVID-19 monitoring and analysis

The Afya Rekod platform is a centralised, multilingual, intelligent health data platform, built with Artificial Intelligence (AI) modules and blockchain technology. This platform converts structured and unstructured data to global health data record keeping, using Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) and other international standards.

The Afya Rekod platform will essentially provide a virtual repository for individuals to store their health data in real time.

Kenyans will be able to access the platform via USSD code: *380#, or by downloading the Afya Rekod App via Google Play Store.

Telkom’s CEO Mugo KIBATI said, “As a telco, we understand the importance of easy accessibility of data when it comes to the management of disease outbreaks. We are happy to play a role in ensuring that the people of Kenya are able to share real time information of any symptoms they may experience related to COVID-19, keep logs of their progress, be able to get the right information, as well as have access to health workers who can support them with initial consultation.”

This platform, that also allows for backward and forward integration with multiple Electronic Health Record Systems (EHRs) and Medical Electronic Record Systems (MERs), will enable streamlined information-sharing to empower health workers.

The Afya Rekod platform will enable users to capture real-time data that will heat-map areas where COVID-19 infections are growing, and monitor the growth in real-time, by collecting user-generated information from users, across multiple geographic locations, to allow for sufficient data analysis.

Its decentralised nature, that enables people to update their own records, anytime, anywhere, and in multiple formats, will support the relevant health authorities with efficient general management of the spread of the disease, resource mobilisation, and patient support, where required.