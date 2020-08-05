TNM launches first KaiOS-enabled phone in Malawi

Created: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 09:04

Integrated mobile network and ICT services provider TNM has partnered with KaiOS Technologies to launch the most affordable 4G KaiOS-enabled smart feature phone in Malawi

Priced at US$33.9 (MK 24,999), the TNM Smart 4G will come with a value of US$38 (MK28,000), worth of bonuses comprising 500 MBs, 150 SMSs and free caller tune every month for six months.

The phone will provide customers with access to major and popular apps such as WhatsApp, Google Assistant, Google Maps, YouTube, Facebook and many other KaiOS applications.

TNM CEO Michiel Buitelaar said this affordable device has been designed to suit the communication needs of first-time users and people in rural areas. “These devices will help people to entertain and educate themselves or have broadband Internet,” he said.

The CEO said the 4G phone would help to disseminate timely and accurate COVID-19 information at a time when cases are escalating, and the UN has warned of disastrous effects on the least developed countries, including Malawi.

Buitelaar said the KaiOS phone comes with an easy-to-use interface, an in-house app called Life featuring training and lessons related to digital literacy and other educational content, to address the low digital literacy issues. It also provides access to Google Assistant, allowing first-time Internet users to use voice to navigate and connect easily with the digital world.

“Smart 4G runs on a Mediatek MT6731 chipset, enabling 4G connectivity and other smartphone-like features such as Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth. It has a 2.4” display, 4GB of storage (expandable to 32GB via microSD) and boasts a powerful battery which enables extended eight hours of talk time,” he concluded.