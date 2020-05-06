TPAY Mobile, Vodafone Egypt launch digital payment on Google Play

Created: Wednesday, 06 May 2020 07:10

Vodafone Egypt, a mobile network operator in Egypt, and TPAY MOBILE, a digital payment enabler in the Middle East and Africa, have announced the launch of Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) on the Google Play store

Through this partnership TPAY MOBILE, which operates in the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, in addition to seven other countries, enables Vodafone Egypt subscribers to purchase from Google Play and conveniently charge the payments to their mobile phone bill or deduct them from their airtime balance.

Sahar Salama, founder and CEO of TPAY MOBILE, said, “Using TPAY MOBILE’s payment platform will help Vodafone Egypt’s customers to make payment transactions from the Google Play store and other digital merchants in a secure and safe way.

“We are delighted to be able to offer a safe and convenient payment solution to thousands of consumers and retailers in Egypt and the region, and we look forward to work with our partners to continue to set new benchmarks for the sector in Middle East and Africa.”