UN sets up regional knowledge hub to fight COVID-19

Created: Tuesday, 28 April 2020 08:35

The United Nations has set up the African Knowledge Hub for COVID-19

The knowledge hub is a one-stop-shop for information and knowledge resources on the pandemic in Africa on strategies and responses by the regional UN Development System and Development Partners to support African Governments to strengthen capacities to effectively respond to the pandemic.

The translation of collective UN knowledge into strategic action can guide the efforts of all national and international partners to support national governments.

“This Africa Knowledge Management Hub for COVID-19 is an accessible and interactive repository of interventions, engagements and resources designed to support African governments as they grapple with the epidemiological, socio-economic and governance complexities of the deadly coronavirus,” said Raymond Gilpin, Chief Economist, UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa.

The portal will facilitate the regional UN Development System’s (UNDS) efforts to identify, select, organise, disseminate and transfer important information, knowledge and expertise that are existing in the region. This will facilitate quick response to specific national member states requests in support of Agenda 2030 and 2063, as well as enhance collaboration amongst the regional UNDS in knowledge management.

The hub will focus on developing and providing knowledge services from the wider UN system using intelligent clustering and contextualisation by leveraging both human and intelligent machine processes. In addition, the hub will also provide an interactive platform for collaboration, consultation and networking on important issues for the development agenda on the continent.

ECA and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) co-convened this initiative together with all UNDS entities. The collaboration is under strengthened integrated data and statistical systems for sustainable development (Opportunity/Issue Based Coalition) with technical expertise on the development of the hub provided by ECA.