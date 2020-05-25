Vodacom Group establishes Vodacom South Africa as a standalone company

Vodacom Group stated that, in order to play a central role in overseeing all operations across its African footprint, it has created a standalone South African operating company headed by Balesh Sharma in the newly created role of managing director: Vodacom South Africa

Sharma will report directly to Shameel and will join the reconstituted Vodacom Group executive committee (Exco) with effect from 1 July 2020.

Beverly Ngwenya and Sitho Mdlalose will join the new Vodacom South Africa Exco as Technology Director and Financial Director with effect from 1 July 2020, reporting to Balesh, respectively.

Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO, said, “The stellar financial performance of our International Portfolio combined with the added responsibility of managing Vodafone Ghana and accelerating the growth of financial and digital services means that we needed to put the right structure in place to deliver on our ambition of becoming a leading Pan African technology company.

“This includes the decoupling of Vodacom South Africa as a standalone business. Under Sharma’s leadership, I am confident that the increased focus will leverage the numerous opportunities that exist in South Africa from both our traditional Telco business and our technology-focused growth acceleration units. The new structure will also place heightened emphasis on our international portfolio and new growth areas to ensure that we continue to diversify our revenue streams.”

Sharma is currently the Vodafone Group’s director of special projects, where he recently supported the roll-out of a new telecoms operation in Oman and was tasked with driving the COVID-19 response to African markets.

He was previously Vodafone Idea’s CEO, and Vodafone India’s chief operating officer. He oversaw Vodafone Idea's integration and steered the combined business strategy and execution, delivering substantial synergies in the very first year after merger.

“What the new structure won’t do is shift our priority away from assisting governments to combat the spread of COVID-19 and with the economic recovery from the health crisis. The safety of our staff and customers remains paramount, as does ensuring we continue to deliver on high customer experience standards,” concluded Shameel.