Vodacom launches Video Time bundles for on-demand streaming

Created: Thursday, 03 September 2020 09:04

Vodacom launched Video Play Time, making it easy for users to enjoy their favourite entertainment without trying to figure out how much data they need

Video Play Time bundles, which are available exclusively to Vodacom customers, are a solution that removes the guesswork from data use when streaming video over a mobile network. Customers don’t have to try to guess for the first time how much data they need to watch a film or their favourite series.

Now in the Video Play app, they can buy Video Time bundles based on how long they want to stream their favourite movie or series. Suppose a customer wants to stream an hour-and-twenty-minute (1hr20min) long movie. In that case, they need to go to the Video Play app to buy that specific bundle of Video Play Time (1h20min) and start streaming their movies without depleting their normal bundle of data.

“Vodacom is more than just a telco. Our strategy is to expand our digital content platforms and strive to become a leading go-to brand for all things entertainment. With Time Bundles and Video Play’s flexible subscription model, customers are not tied down to long-term contracts and can watch what they want and when they want to,” said Zubair Munshi, executive head of Video Commercial at Vodacom.

The service allows subscribers to view trending content on up to five devices on a single profile, regardless of location.

In the Video Play app, customers can check their Video Play Time balances on the video bundles tab under view balance. Video Time bundles are available once-off and can be bought from the app.