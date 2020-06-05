Vodacom to provide students with 30GB data per month for online learning

Created: Friday, 05 June 2020 08:01

Mobile network operator Vodacom has partnered with the University of the Witwatersrand (WITS) in Johannesburg to keep students connected to higher learning activities

WITS is one of the most iconic and long-standing universities within South Africa and is internationally recognised for its research and high academic standards.

To ensure that all students at WITS have an opportunity to complete the 2020 academic year, Vodacom has committed to providing a 30GB data bundle for each student to stay connected and continue their education while away from campus.

William Mzimba, CEO for Vodacom Business, said, “We can all agree that success begins with education. For many students, remote learning is a challenge as they do not have the means to access online learning materials.

"As remote learning becomes a necessity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vodacom Business is proud to partner with WITS to support education and the development of tomorrow’s future business leaders by keeping students connected. Investing in education and improving connectivity plays a key role in fast-tracking our country into the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Shirona Patel, WITS spokesperson, commented, “WITS University is committed to ensuring that its students can access online teaching and learning through the provision of devices and data. This partnership with Vodacom provides our students with the data required to continue with their education and to move forward with their studies.”

The recurring data bundle provides WITS students with access to learning sites for up to a maximum of 30GB per month. Non-Vodacom WITS students were given the option to purchase a R5 Vodacom sim card and then RICA it at any Vodacom-accredited outlet.

Students needed to update their new Vodacom phone number to receive this data allocation as part of their student record with the University. As part of the university package and agreement, Vodacom agreed to reimburse students for the sim card’s cost with air time up to the R5 value.