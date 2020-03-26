Western Cape human settlements app now available

On Monday 23 March 2020, Western Cape minister of human settlements, Tertuis Simmers, went live on Facebook, to launch the much-anticipated human settlements app

The app gives citizens easy access to information on government housing assistance, while also allowing them to register for the first time or update their details on the database.

This launch clearly demonstrates the government’s commitment to one of its main drivers, which is the Radical Implementation of Innovative Solutions for its citizens.

Playing its part in reducing social interaction and the potential spread of COVID-19, the launched was held live on Minister Tertuis Simmer’s Facebook page.